Coronavirus: All 19 sample of covid-19 tested NEGATIVE in Arunachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Pema Khandu also tweeted that " So far, 19 samples have been collected from the state have tested NEGATIVE ” .
Itanagar
Good News- All samples of Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) have tested negative in Arunachal Pradesh, informed, the Health department of Arunachal Pradesh.
Today morning, the state went into a panic after news reporting 7 Positive cases was flashed in a TV Channel. following which the Govt stated that it was wrongly interpreted by DD News. It is reiterated that report has been received for all 19 suspected Covid-19 cases and all of them are NEGATIVE!
Chief Minister Pema Khandu also tweeted that ” So far, 19 samples have been collected from the state have tested NEGATIVE ” .
Over all 19 samples for COVID-19 have been collected in Arunachal Pradesh. All 19 have been tested NEGATIVE. @MoHFW_INDIA @DDNewslive @DDArunPrabha
— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 29, 2020