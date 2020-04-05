Coronavirus: 4304 persons, 4536 students Put In Home-Quarantine in Arunachal

Itanagar

As per the bulletin issued by Health department having the latest status of Coronavirus status in the state, 4304 person are in home-quarantine in Arunachal Pradesh. Of which highest is in capital complex with 1205 followed by Tawang with 662, Namsai-513, West Siang-445, Papum Pare-389, Longding-332 etc.

Total numbers of students who are being monitored under Home quarantine who has come from outside state are 4536 of which capital complex is highest number with 2298 followed by Tawang with 399, Papum Pare-350, West Kameng-301 etc.

237 person are quarantined in quarantine facility of government of which 88 person are in Tawang followed by 80 in Namsai, 36 in capital complex, 12 in Lohit etc.

The report of the health department also said that around 1921 person has completed 14 days quarantine facility of which West Kameng is the highest with 300 persons followed by Namsai-261, Changlang-260 etc.