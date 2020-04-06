Coronavirus : 11 samples collected from Capital complex for Covid-19 test

Itanagar

Today 11 samples from Capital Complex while one each from East Siang and Lohit district has been collected for suspected Coronavirus ( covid-19 ). informed a daily bulletin on Covid-19 issued the state helath department on Monday.

A total of 162 samples including today’s 13, have been collected so far for suspected COVID-19, for laboratory testing in Arunachal Pradesh, Out of 162 samples collected, 146 tested negative, one positive and the results of 15 are awaited.

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday registered first case of the deadly novel coronavirus, after a 31-year-old person who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

In view of a positive case detected in Lohit, Medo camp , the state govt appeal all those who returned Arunachal Pradesh after attending the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, immediately contact the Health Department at 0360-2350407/104 in the interest of their own and public health.