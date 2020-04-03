Coronavirous crisis: Import of fresh vegetables from Assam banned 

Itanagar

In view of the prevailing situation arising after detection of positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) in Assam, the Capital district administration in an order today banned import of fresh vegetables in Itanagar Capital complex until further orders.

The Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Committee (APMC) and Officers Incharge (OC) of Banderdewa and Hollongi check gates have been directed to comply with the order and initiate necessary action.

However, all other vehicles including trucks carrying essential commodities are allowed but should be mandatorily sanitized at the check gates before crossing over the check gates. The sprays and medicines supplied are to be used for the purpose.

On Thursday the West Kameng district administration has completely banned the import of fresh vegetables in the district due to which the check gates at Balemu and Bhalukpong the import of vegetables in the district of West Kameng and Tawang has been affected.