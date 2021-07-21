Corona wreaks havoc in Arunachal Pradesh, 476 cases reported in 24 hours

ITANAGAR- In the last 24 hours, 476 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Arunachal Pradesh at the same time, the total number of virus cases in Arunachal Pradesh is 43,804. So far, 203 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

At the same time, 39,269 patients have recovered from corona and returned home while 4,332 persons are undergoing treatment. This was stated by the Daily health bulleting issued by directorate of health service, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to health department’s data, The 1791 virus cases were detected during April 2021, in May the figure jumped more than five times with 9006 cases detected , In June the number of corona cases was 8526, and from Ist July to 20th July 7636 virus cases has been detected so far.

The health department data shows that ” The death figure on 1st April of this year was 56, on Ist May the death figure was 59, but 57 death was reported during the month of May and the figure on 1st June was jumped to 116, During the month of June 60 death was reported due to corona virus, and the figure as on 1st July was 176. During the 20 days of this month a 27 death has been reported as the death figure was 203 on 20th July 2021.

Administration has imposed complete lockdown in Several districts of the state, to ensure that the situation does not worsen in the same corona cases.

Meanwhile, the country has once again registered an increase in daily corona cases amid the possibility of a third wave.