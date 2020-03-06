Corona Virus  ( COVID-19): Arunachal Govt temporarily suspended Issuing of PAP

Itanagar

The Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to temporary suspend the issue of Protected Area Permit (PAP) in view of detection of Corona Virus ( COVID-19) positive cases In India and the numbers have been increasing.

In this regard the state govt has issued an official order through which directed all Protected Area Permit (PAP ) issuing authorities to suspend issue of Protected Area Permit (PAP) for visits to Arunachal Pradesh till further orders.

Any foreigner tourist who want to visit Arunachal Pradesh required a Protected Area Permit (PAP) issued by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

By temporary suspended of issuing PAP , is automatically stopped entry of any foreigner tourist to the state, because it is also learnt that the spread of the Corona Virus in India a primarily from visitors who had history of travelling abroad recently or through tourist who have visited India.