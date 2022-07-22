Corona: Covid cases growing rapidly in North East

GUWAHATI- Corona ( Covid Cases ) are increasing rapidly in the North East India. The positivity rate is more than 10 percent in almost all the states. Experts have advised people to get booster dose.

According to the Health Ministry data, the positivity rate in Assam is 10.83, Tripura 10.29, Sikkim 13.23, Mizoram 29.53, Arunachal Pradesh 16.23, Meghalaya 16.78, Nagaland, 11.38 percent. If we go round the figures, the infection rate in Mizoram is around 30 percent. That is, 30 infected are being found per 100 people tested in this state.

Active cases are also increasing continuously in these seven states and the recovery rate is decreasing. There are more than five thousand active cases in Assam. In Assam, daily infections have been increasing for the last one week.

However, it is a matter of relief that the cases of death are not increasing in these states.

Experts say that the cases are increasing due to the different sub-variants of Omicron. According to experts, every few months some or the other variant of Omicron is coming which is spreading and infecting people.

Since the level of immunity also decreases with time. In such a situation, people are getting infected with these variants.

However, there is nothing to worry about as none of the sub-variants of Omicron have severe symptoms and are not leading to an increase in hospitalizations or deaths.