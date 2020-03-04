Constable Killing case: SIT team left for Aalo to join investigation

Itanagar

A SIT team left for Aalo to join the investigation of killing incident of Tapop Yajo, Constable of 5th IRBn, informed Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyaya while paid a visit at the resident of deceased.

Yajo was killed by miscreants while he was on duty at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court complex at Aalo in West Siang district on Tuesday at wee hours, .

DGP while condoling the death of Tapop Yajo who was killed while performing sentry duty and termed it as a great loss.

DGP inform that a case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway. Arunachal Pradesh police takes the safety of its personnel very seriously and will make full effort to bring to justice the culprit/culprits in the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Itanagar is also reaching Aalo who will also join the investigation. DGP said.

DGP R P Upadhyaya alongwith DIG (Central Range) Isac Pertin and Commandant (CO) 5th IRBn Esha Pandey also rushed to Aalo. DGP also meet the relatives of the deceased and assured them of all possible help.

DIG Isac Pertin is camping at Aalo to monitor the case. DGP added.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, DGP takes part in a condolence programme held at 5th IRBn headquarter at Pasighat and paid homage to the departed soul in a moving ceremony for rest in peace.