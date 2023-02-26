ADVERTISMENT
Congress Planning next Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arunachal to Gujrat

The announcement for the upcoming foot march, comes after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the “tapasya" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward.

Last Updated: February 26, 2023
1 minute read
Congress Planning next Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arunachal to Gujrat

NEW DELHI-   Congress is considering the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday.

The announcement for the upcoming foot march, from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, comes after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the “tapasya” of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward.

While Congress was considering an east-to-west yatra, its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, PTI quoted Ramesh.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

The senior party leader asserted that there was a lot of enthusiasm and energy among party workers for another yatra after the nearly 4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir journey that was undertaken by Gandhi and scores of Congress persons from September last year to January this year.

Ramesh said that the planned yatra may not have an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and may have less yatris.

He said it would largely be a padayatra but there are jungles and rivers on this route. “It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra,” Ramesh said.

