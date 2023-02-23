Congress Leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police

NEW DELHI- Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at Delhi’s IGI airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session when he was arrested by the Assam Police.

“He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Congress leaders earlier claimed that he was arrested by the Assam Police from Delhi Airport. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC, including 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

The matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court today by Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He sought a prayer that all FIRs lodged against the Congress leader be clubbed into one. So far, complaints against him have been filed in Assam, Lucknow and Varanasi. The court henceforth, sought response of Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments on clubbing of multiple FIRs against the Congress leader.

However, the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera until February 28.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera’s bags. They said police were on their way and would explain the reason to him.