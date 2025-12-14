Congress Holds ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally

NEW DELHI- The Congress party on Sunday held a large-scale rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, stepping up its campaign against what it describes as “vote chori” or electoral manipulation. Organised under the slogan ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’, the rally drew thousands of party workers and supporters from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, senior Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party president Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) were working in tandem to influence electoral outcomes through changes in voter rolls.

The leaders cited what they termed irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the party had collected more than 5.5 crore signatures opposing the exercise. Rahul Gandhi described the issue as a contest between “truth and power,” alleging a systematic erosion of democratic institutions.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenged the ruling party to conduct elections using ballot papers, asserting that alleged manipulation would not withstand such a process. Mallikarjun Kharge led slogans against the government and said the Congress would continue to mobilise public opinion to protect grassroots democracy.

The BJP rejected the allegations, describing the rally as a politically motivated move aimed at diverting attention from recent electoral setbacks. Party leaders argued that the revision of electoral rolls was a routine administrative exercise intended to remove ineligible entries.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place at and around Ramlila Maidan, and authorities reported no major untoward incidents during the rally.

The protest marks a significant escalation in the Congress party’s campaign on electoral integrity, following parliamentary debates and state-level demonstrations. The party has indicated that it will continue to raise the issue nationally, framing it as a defence of constitutional values ahead of future elections.