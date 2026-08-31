Commerce, SOMACS Crowned Champions at APU Futsal Fiesta 2026﻿

PASIGHAT- Commerce and SOMACS emerged as the champions of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) Futsal Fiesta 2026, securing the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively as the three-day inter-departmental tournament concluded at PJ Arena here on Sunday.

The tournament’s key highlight was the strong performance of SOMACS (Sociology, Mathematics and Computer Science), which dominated the boys’ competition and capped its campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over English-Hindi in the final.

In the girls’ final, Commerce secured a narrow 1-0 victory over SOMACSMAS to claim the championship. SOMACSMAS finished runners-up in the girls’ category, while English-Hindi took the runners-up position in the boys’ competition.

Also Read- Two Adults, Juveniles Apprehended in Alleged Minor Gang Rape Case in Changlang

The results underscored the competitive nature of the three-day tournament, which brought together students from several academic departments and was organised under the theme “Play, Unite and Celebrate.”

SOMACS Sweeps Boys’ Individual Honours

SOMACS also dominated the individual awards in the boys’ category. Anggit Moyong was named Best Player, Ojing Ngukir received the Best Goalkeeper award, and Kangkeng Modi was declared the Highest Scorer.

In the girls’ category, Taro Yaring of SOMACSMAS was adjudged Best Player, while Minam Pangu of Commerce won the Highest Scorer award. Gebom Romin of Tribal Studies was named Best Goalkeeper.

The tournament was organised as part of APU’s National Sports Day celebrations, held annually in honour of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Beyond competition, the event was positioned as an initiative to encourage physical fitness, student engagement and a stronger sporting culture within the university.

Also Read- Two Myanmar nationals detained in Arunachal with suspected heroin worth Rs 26 lakh

Addressing the gathering after the prize distribution, APU Registrar Narmi Darang congratulated the winners and appreciated the participation and sporting spirit displayed by all the teams.

Darang said the tournament was intended not merely as a competitive event but also as a means of bringing students together, encouraging an active lifestyle and developing a stronger sporting culture on campus. He expressed hope that future editions could feature more sporting disciplines, potentially expanding participation across the university.

He also acknowledged the contribution of APUSU Sports Secretary Kada Libang and Dr Yab Rajiv Camder, Assistant Professor and Chairman of the Sports and Cultural Committee, in organising the tournament.

Competitive Matches Mark Three-Day Tournament

The competition featured closely contested matches from the opening day. In the boys’ category on day one, Tribal Studies defeated Commerce 3-2, while SOMACS recorded a 6-1 victory over Social Work.

The girls’ fixtures saw Tribal Studies defeat English-Hindi on penalties, SOMACSMAS beat Education 4-0, and Commerce edge Economics 1-0.

Day two continued with Education defeating Economics 5-1 and English-Hindi overcoming Mass Communication 4-1 in the boys’ competition. In the girls’ category, SOMACSMAS defeated Tribal Studies 1-0, while Commerce beat Social Work 2-1.

The final day produced further closely fought encounters. SOMACS defeated Tribal Studies 5-1 in the boys’ semifinal, while the other semifinal between Education and English-Hindi ended 3-3, with English-Hindi eventually progressing 4-3 on penalties.

A friendly exhibition match between the Academic Block and Administrative Block, featuring faculty and staff members, was also played on the closing day and drew enthusiastic support from students.

With the conclusion of the Futsal Fiesta, APU’s National Sports Day programme ended with both competitive achievement and a broader emphasis on encouraging students to participate in sports and physical activity.