Cold Weather Grips Northeast India

GUWAHATI- Cold weather conditions continue across the Northeast India region as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts relatively stable but chilly conditions with dense fog in isolated pockets over the next few days.

The forecast covers states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, where temperatures remain below seasonal averages and night lows are expected to stay cool.

During early mornings, residents in plains and hill areas have reported cold and dry conditions, with dense fog forming at select locations, reducing visibility and raising travel concerns, particularly on rural and hill roads.

The IMD has highlighted the probability of morning fog persisting over parts of the northeastern states, although widespread precipitation is not currently expected.

The weather agency has further indicated that weather patterns across much of central and northern India — including parts of the Northeast — are being influenced by larger cold wave trends, driven in part by the ongoing winter season and atmospheric conditions such as the polar vortex and La Niña influences that generally bring drier, colder weather with fewer wet systems.

Areas that lie adjacent to hilly terrain often observe sharper nighttime temperature drops due to clear skies that facilitate radiative cooling.

IMD forecasters have advised residents to exercise caution during peak fog hours in the mornings and late evenings when visibility is lowest.

Commuters, particularly on highways and rural roads, are urged to use appropriate lights and maintain safe distances to mitigate risks associated with sudden visibility loss. Additionally, vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children are encouraged to take precautions against low temperatures.

Officials have not issued any severe weather warnings specific to the Northeast but have noted that cold and dry weather may continue through the coming week, with minimum temperatures remaining below the seasonal norm.

Local agriculture stakeholders are monitoring night temperature trends closely, as extended cold spells can influence crop growth and livestock behaviour in hilly and plain locations alike.