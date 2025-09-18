Itanagar

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

The meeting focused on security, the Frontier Highway project, and developmental initiatives in the State.

ITANAGAR– The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar today. The meeting focused on security, the Frontier Highway project, and developmental initiatives in the State.

The Governor emphasized the importance of a collaborative and people-centric approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). He noted that its success hinges on joint efforts by the government, local communities, and security forces.

Appreciating the Indian Army’s proactive role, he said their strong presence, discipline, and connection with border residents can transform remote villages into hubs of growth, opportunity, and national pride.

Expressing gratitude to the Army, the Governor highlighted their contributions beyond security, including pre-recruitment training for youth, support in Sainik School admissions, and numerous Sadbhavana projects.

These initiatives, he said, are fostering discipline, self-reliance, and community development, thereby strengthening the bond between the people and the Army.

He also lauded the Army’s professionalism, operational preparedness, and humanitarian initiatives, commending their dual role in safeguarding the nation while supporting local communities.

During the meeting, General Dwivedi raised the issue of expedited land acquisition for essential defence infrastructure projects and proposed the establishment of Zilla Sainik Boards in the State to support ex-servicemen and their families.

The COAS also expressed concern over the low participation of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in joining the Armed Forces, calling for greater awareness and encouragement to inspire more young people to pursue military careers.

The discussions reinforced the shared commitment of the Indian Army and the State leadership to advancing both national security and regional development.

