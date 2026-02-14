CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday urged the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to take a leading role in building a “Viksit Arunachal” by 2047, stressing informed participation in governance, cultural preservation and economic self-reliance. He was addressing the ‘Yuva Soch, Naya Arunachal’ interactive programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit in Tawang.

Congratulating BJYM state president Tame Siyang Tarh and organisers, Khandu said the platform created space for meaningful dialogue on the state’s future. He encouraged young people to move beyond rhetoric and engage actively with policies and development initiatives. “Being educated is not enough; understanding government programmes is equally important to serve society,” he said, urging youth to act as a bridge between administration and citizens.

Highlighting the significance of February 14, the Chief Minister noted that the day marks 75 years since Major Ralengnao “Bob” Khathing hoisted the national tricolour in Tawang in 1951, integrating the region with India. Describing Khathing’s expedition as a defining moment in the consolidation of the northeastern frontier, Khandu said the contribution of the unsung hero had long remained under-recognised.

Khandu emphasised that the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and “Viksit Arunachal 2047” can only be realised through continuous learning, strong community values and unity beyond tribal or regional divides. Referring to the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ initiative launched in 2017, he said over 15 lakh beneficiaries have availed services through the programme and called on youth organisations to support outreach efforts.

Discussing economic prospects, the Chief Minister described hydropower as Arunachal Pradesh’s “lowest hanging fruit,” noting that nearly 19,000 MW of projects are currently under development against a potential exceeding 50,000 MW. He said major projects such as the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri project, the Dibang Multipurpose Project and the 3,097 MW Etalin project are progressing, with the state securing 12 per cent free power and up to 26 per cent equity participation.

He also spoke about the mining sector, ongoing exploration of minerals such as graphite and vanadium, and the need for self-reliance. “Arunachal must stand on its own feet. Being a special category state should inspire us to become economically strong,” he said.

Highlighting social development, Khandu noted that more than 1.5 lakh women are associated with Self Help Groups across the state and acknowledged their role in driving rural economic growth. He also referred to the Vibrant Villages Programme, stating that coordinated efforts by district administrations, the Army and central forces are transforming border areas through improved infrastructure and livelihoods.

The Chief Minister urged youth to preserve indigenous languages, traditions and attire while embracing modern opportunities, encouraging them to be “vocal for local.” Stressing dignity of labour, he called on young people to discard prejudices regarding professions and contribute actively to society.

Advocating a “Team Arunachal” approach, Khandu said collective effort is essential for progress. “One plus one should not be two; it should become eleven when we work as a team,” he said, encouraging greater youth participation in politics and leadership.

The programme was attended by Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini, BJYM office bearers, youth leaders, entrepreneurs and delegates from across districts of Arunachal Pradesh.