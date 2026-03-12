CM Pema Khandu Outlines State’s Economic Vision in Assembly

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday outlined the government’s economic priorities in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly as the House passed the Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026.

Khandu thanked members for their participation in the discussion on the State Budget 2026–27 and congratulated Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Chowna Mein for presenting his 12th consecutive state budget.

The Chief Minister said the budget represents a bridge between the achievements of the past decade and the vision of “Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.” He also informed the House that the state has topped the NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index 2026 among North Eastern and Himalayan states.

Also Read- Changlang Border Issue Raised in Arunachal Assembly

Referring to the 16th Finance Commission, Khandu said the state may face a revenue shortfall of around ₹4,000 crore, but expressed confidence that fiscal reforms and expansion of the tax base would help address the challenge.

Highlighting infrastructure progress, he said annual road construction has increased from about 300 km earlier to nearly 1,800 km per year, and under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Development Plan, all 144 administrative headquarters are expected to be connected by road during the current financial year.

Khandu also stressed boosting the state’s GSDP through tourism, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture and MSMEs, while empowering youth and entrepreneurs. He noted that the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) has benefited more than 2,380 youths.

Also Read- Key Development Issues Discussed in Assembly, MLAs Raise Connectivity, School Issues

During the discussion, Chowna Mein said the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission would impact the state’s fiscal position. He added that the government is focusing on improving tax administration, strengthening land and property revenue, promoting eco-friendly tourism and responsible mineral utilisation.

Following the discussion, the House passed the Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State for the financial year 2026–27.