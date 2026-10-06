CM Briefs Governor on Public Outreach for Siang Project PFR﻿

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 6, with discussions focusing on key developmental priorities of the State, including strategic infrastructure, inclusive growth and initiatives aimed at securing the long-term interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Lok Bhavan press release, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on various developmental issues and ongoing flagship initiatives, with particular emphasis on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The project has been described as a project of national importance, with significant implications for water security, energy generation, flood moderation and regional development.

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Focus on public outreach

A key point discussed during the meeting was the extensive public outreach undertaken by the State Government to create awareness and gather public feedback on the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of SUMP.

Governor Parnaik commended the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers for directly engaging with local communities and stakeholders across the Siang region.

The Governor said such outreach initiatives are important for building public confidence, addressing concerns transparently and ensuring that people remain informed participants in the development process, while advancing the developmental needs of the State and the nation.

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Governor stresses meaningful dialogue

The Governor also emphasized the importance of meaningful dialogue with citizens, saying it strengthens democratic decision-making and helps create a shared understanding of both the opportunities and challenges associated with major infrastructure projects.

He expressed confidence that sustained consultation and public participation would contribute to informed and constructive outcomes.

The meeting therefore placed particular emphasis on the role of consultation and stakeholder engagement as the State Government continues its outreach on the SUMP PFR.

PMAY-U awards also discussed

The Governor also commended the State Government for securing two Best Performing State Awards for its achievements under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0 during the World Habitat Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said the awards reflect the State’s commitment to improving the quality of life of urban residents and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every eligible citizen.

The meeting thus covered both the State’s major infrastructure priorities and its broader development initiatives, with the Governor stressing the importance of consultation, public participation and inclusive development.