Cloth Bags Distributed as Tawang Pushes for Plastic-Free Markets

TAWANG- As part of its efforts to promote scientific waste management and build a cleaner, greener and more sustainable township, the District Administration organised an awareness programme on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Guidelines 2026 at Old Market, Tawang. The initiative aimed to encourage responsible waste disposal practices and strengthen community participation in environmental conservation.

The programme was attended by Assistant Commissioner-cum-Town Magistrate Nawang Thutan, members of the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA), Secretaries of Old Market and Nehru Market, Market Welfare Committee members, the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) operator, officials from the Department of Urban Affairs, as well as local shopkeepers and residents.

During the programme, participants were sensitised on the implementation of four-way waste segregation at source and the responsibilities of Bulk Waste Generators under the SWM Guidelines 2026.

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The awareness campaign focused on the proper segregation of biodegradable, recyclable, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste, while highlighting scientific waste management practices aimed at reducing environmental pollution and improving public sanitation.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner-cum-Town Magistrate Nawang Thutan emphasised that effective solid waste management begins with individual responsibility. He urged shopkeepers, business establishments and residents to adopt waste segregation at source and cooperate with the District Administration in making Tawang a model town for cleanliness and sustainable waste management.

Secretary of the Market Welfare Committee, Old Market, Dawa Tashi, appealed to traders to actively support the implementation of the new guidelines by ensuring proper waste segregation and reducing the use of single-use plastics.

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Representatives of the Women’s Welfare Association, the Material Recovery Facility operator and officials from the Department of Urban Affairs also highlighted the importance of community participation, responsible waste disposal and efficient recycling in protecting the environment.

As part of the awareness drive, cloth shopping bags were distributed among participants to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives and support the campaign against single-use plastics in market areas.

The District Administration appealed to citizens, market associations and business establishments to actively participate in the waste management initiative by adopting sustainable practices that contribute to a cleaner, healthier and environmentally responsible Tawang.