Climate-Resilient Tomato Variety Offers New Hope to Arunachal Farmers

ZIRO- A new disease-resistant tomato variety, Arka Abhed, is emerging as a game-changer for tomato growers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, offering higher yields, improved disease resistance and better market returns for farmers.

Introduced by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lower Subansiri, the variety has shown promising results under the district’s humid, high-rainfall conditions, where tomato cultivation has traditionally been affected by erratic weather and recurring plant diseases.

The initiative began in 2023 with On-Farm Trials (OFTs) conducted by KVK scientists to evaluate the performance of Arka Abhed, a variety developed by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR). Following encouraging results, the programme expanded during the 2024-25 season through Front-Line Demonstrations (FLDs), enabling local farmers to cultivate the variety on their own farms.

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According to KVK Lower Subansiri, one of the key advantages of Arka Abhed is its resistance to four major tomato diseases—Tomato Leaf Curl Virus, Bacterial Wilt, Early Blight and Late Blight. These diseases are among the most significant challenges faced by tomato growers in the region.

The variety’s natural resistance has substantially reduced the need for chemical pesticides, helping farmers lower cultivation costs while producing cleaner and safer vegetables. Reduced pesticide use has also eased labour requirements associated with crop protection.

Apart from disease resistance, Arka Abhed has demonstrated strong productivity, with a yield potential of 70 to 75 tonnes per hectare. The fruits are firm, uniformly shaped and typically weigh between 90 and 100 grams. Their firmness contributes to a longer shelf life, minimizing post-harvest losses during transportation over the district’s mountainous roads and allowing farmers to access distant markets with better-quality produce.

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A representative of KVK Lower Subansiri said that the variety has helped farmers move away from heavy dependence on pesticides while improving productivity and profitability. The successful transition from experimental plots in 2023 to widespread farmer adoption over the past year highlights the importance of climate-resilient technologies in strengthening rural livelihoods.

Encouraged by the positive response, KVK Lower Subansiri plans to continue providing technical guidance, demonstrations and farmer training programmes to expand the cultivation of Arka Abhed across the district. The institution aims to help more farming families adopt improved agricultural practices and enhance sustainable tomato production in the region.