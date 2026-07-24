CJP Says Pradhan’s Removal Is ‘Non-Negotiable’

NEW DELHI- The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday reiterated that the resignation or dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains a “non-negotiable” demand, even as the second round of talks with the Central Government resulted in progress on two other issues, according to the organisation.

A CJP delegation, led by national spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, held nearly two hours of discussions with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, CJP claimed that the government had agreed in principle to provide compensation to the families of affected or deceased students and to withdraw cases registered against students who participated in the protests.

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According to CJP leaders, the government requested additional time until Saturday afternoon (July 25) to respond to the organisation’s primary demand—the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das said:

“We told the Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable.”

Another spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, said the Centre had sought more time to consider the demand and expressed hope that a decision would be taken by Saturday afternoon.

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While Union Minister J.P. Nadda addressed the media after the meeting, no detailed official statement was issued confirming the concessions claimed by CJP or outlining the government’s position on the demand for the Education Minister’s resignation.

The youth-led CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar since June over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, including allegations of paper leaks and concerns regarding the examination process.

The organisation has maintained three principal demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for affected families and comprehensive reforms in the examination system.

CJP leaders said the agitation would continue until all three demands are addressed, maintaining that the resignation of the Education Minister remains the central issue and is not open to compromise.