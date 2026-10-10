CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Detained Aboard Flight

NEW DELHI- Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly detained from inside an aircraft ahead of a planned protest in the national capital on Saturday.

Images circulating from the aircraft cabin show a crowded scene involving passengers, individuals in uniform and people recording the incident on mobile phones. The circumstances of the reported detentions, including the authority responsible and the precise legal grounds, have not been independently confirmed.

The reported incident comes amid heightened security in Delhi ahead of a demonstration called by CJP, student organisations and allied groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Also Read- Delhi on High Alert Ahead of October 10 Protest Demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The protest is linked to opposition to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Organisers have also demanded a halt to the revision exercise, restoration of the January 2025 voter list and an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities.

Watch Video-

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by organisers and concerns about compliance with conditions imposed during an earlier demonstration.

Also Read- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Among Opposition Leaders Detained in New Delhi

Authorities have strengthened security around central Delhi, with barricades and restrictions introduced at several locations. Transport and mobile internet restrictions have also been announced in connection with the planned mobilisation.

CJP representatives have previously alleged that supporters travelling to Delhi were being detained. The latest reported incident involving the three leaders could further intensify the dispute between the organisers and authorities over the planned demonstration.

Also Read- Priyanka Gandhi Detained Near Jantar Mantar During INDIA Bloc Protest

The Election Commission and the government have rejected allegations of irregularities in the electoral-roll revision process.

Further details about the reported detentions, including official confirmation and whether the individuals were subsequently released or taken to a police facility, remain awaited.