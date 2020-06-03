Churches in Arunachal will be open from June 8, with the Govt guidelines

Itanagar- As per the Central and the state govt decision to re-opening of the worship from 8th June,2020, the churches in Arunachal Pradesh will also be open after a closure and lockdown for 9 long weeks, informed Pekhi Nabam, Secretary General of Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association.

In a press release issued by Mr Nabam, said that “As we thanks God for his grace. It is important that we follow the guidelines very strictly, as such your Lordship will be highly appreciate that all the Priests were directed to follow the following guidelines as per directive of govt.

The Parish Priest/Pariest in-charge of the Parish/church will be responsible for the guidelines & arrangements issued by the govt.

From 8th June (Monday). only 10(Ten) persons may be allow in a Church, when the Church is kept open till further order of Govt.

Those who enter the Church must use hand sanetizer, wear a mask and keep Social Distance.

The Church will be sanitized in the morning and afternoon.

The Parish Priest/Priest in-charge will take responsibility for organizing orderly entry to and exit from the Church, and will appoint the following persons

One or two persons at the entrance of the Church to offer hand sanitizer, ‘ One person(Usher) to show the seats/places in the Church that are well marked

There will be no meeting or gathering of people outside the church. After spending some time in prayer, persons leave the campus or go home Let us express our faith in the Lord Jesus.