Christmas: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa’ sand sculpture with 5,400 roses

PURI- On the occasion of Christmas, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday (December 25, 2021) created a 50 feet long and 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on a beach in Puri (Odisha).

The Padma Shri awardee shared the pictures of the sand art and informed that he used about 5,400 red roses.

“Hope this will set a new world record,” Pattnaik wrote on Twitter.

Pattnaik reportedly took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with the help of his Sudarsan sand art institute.

“We all know the third wave of COVID-19 has already started in most parts of the world, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID-19 guidelines,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, notably, has been creating sand art for over 16 years now and many of his sand sculptures have also carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

He has also participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals across the world and has won many awards for India.