Chowna Mein Urges Youth to Preserve Cultural Heritage, Pursue Academic Excellence

NAMSAI: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday called upon young people to pursue academic excellence while taking an active role in preserving their cultural heritage, saying education, identity and self-reliance must collectively shape the future of the younger generation.

Mein was addressing the Annual Felicitation Programme 2026 organised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) at Namsai, where he felicitated meritorious students for their academic achievements.

Speaking at the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the rich history, culture and traditions of the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities and said their preservation and promotion were a collective responsibility.

He urged young people to take pride in their identity by embracing their traditional attire, languages, customs and cultural practices.

Also Read- AAPSU Distributes Over Rs 25 Lakh Relief to Possa Cloudburst-Affected Families

Mein said cultural traditions should not merely be remembered but actively practised, documented and passed on to future generations.

His remarks highlighted a wider challenge faced by many indigenous communities, where modern education and changing lifestyles are creating new opportunities while also raising concerns over the continuity of traditional languages, customs and community knowledge.

The Deputy Chief Minister said academic excellence must remain the foremost priority for every student.

At the same time, he urged young people to prepare themselves to become job creators rather than depend entirely on government employment.

Mein encouraged students and youth to explore entrepreneurship and opportunities in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector, saying government jobs alone could not meet the aspirations of all young people.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Wins National Gold, Qualifies for World Taekwondo Championship

He stressed the importance of self-reliance, innovation, skill development and enterprise in creating sustainable economic opportunities.

The emphasis on entrepreneurship reflects the growing need to diversify employment opportunities for young people, particularly in regions where government service has traditionally been viewed as a major source of secure employment.

Mein said young people should equip themselves with the education and skills required to identify opportunities and build enterprises capable of generating employment for others.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for greater efforts to document and honour the contributions of unsung heroes, freedom fighters and community elders whose sacrifices and vision have shaped society.

He said preserving community history was essential to ensuring that future generations understood the people and events that contributed to their social and cultural development.

Also Read- Rare Himalayan Flower Rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh After 158 Years

Mein also stressed the need to document the history associated with temples, historical sites and other places of cultural significance.

Such efforts, he said, would help future generations remain connected to their identity, heritage and values.

The preservation of cultural sites and oral histories assumes particular importance in communities where significant parts of history have traditionally been transmitted through generations rather than formally documented.

Mein also highlighted the role of student organisations in social development and nation-building.

He urged the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union to continue promoting education and cultural identity while motivating young people to become responsible and productive citizens.

Student organisations, he said, could play an important role in encouraging academic achievement, social responsibility and awareness of cultural heritage.

Congratulating the awardees, Mein expressed confidence that they would continue to excel in their academic pursuits and contribute meaningfully to society.

He urged the students to move forward in their careers while remaining connected to the cultural legacy of their communities.

The Deputy Chief Minister also commended ATKSSU for recognising academic excellence and encouraging students to strive for success without losing their cultural roots.

The felicitation programme brought together two themes central to the future of the region’s youth — the pursuit of modern educational and economic opportunities and the preservation of indigenous identity.

Mein’s address emphasised that the two need not be competing priorities and that young people could pursue academic and professional success while continuing to protect and promote their languages, traditions and cultural values.