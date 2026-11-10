Chowna Mein Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects at Yatdam﻿

YATDAM- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Silver Jubilee celebration of Yatdam Circle, marking 25 years since its establishment in 2001, and inaugurated several developmental projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, public services and educational facilities in the region.

The occasion also saw the laying of the foundation stone for the Silver Jubilee Park at Yatdam, marking another milestone in the development journey of the Circle.

Extending his greetings to the people of Yatdam, Yankang, Jongrom and neighbouring villages, Mein said the Silver Jubilee was an occasion to remember the pioneers and earlier generations whose sacrifices and collective efforts contributed to the growth and development of the region.

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25 Years of Development

Yatdam Circle Headquarters was established in 2001 and formally inaugurated on April 11, 2001, by the then Chief Minister Mukut Mithi.

Since then, the region has witnessed gradual development in areas including road connectivity, electricity, drinking water, healthcare and education, along with the establishment of government departments and public institutions.

The establishment of the Yatdam Community Development Block in 2017 and the in-principle approval for upgrading the Yatdam Circle Headquarters to an SDO Headquarters were highlighted as important steps towards strengthening administrative infrastructure and improving the delivery of public services.

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New Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and MLAs, inaugurated several important facilities.

The projects included the Hydro Power Division Office, along with two Type-III (G+1) residential quarters for the Executive Engineer of the Power and Hydro Power departments.

Mein also inaugurated the Water Resources Division Office and two Type-III (G+1) residential quarters for the Water Resources Department.

A Community Weaving Centre at Yatdam was also inaugurated, which is expected to support and promote traditional weaving activities in the region.

Among the major educational infrastructure additions was a 20-bedded hostel building at Government Secondary School, Yankang. The facility includes a kitchen, dining hall, warden’s room and four units of Type-II quarters.

These new facilities are expected to strengthen existing infrastructure and improve services for students, government personnel and local communities.

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Tribute to Pioneers and Land Donors

Mein paid tribute to Late Wangnia Pongte, former Minister, recognising his contributions towards the establishment of Yatdam Circle, the recognition of the Tutsa community as a Scheduled Tribe and the political and administrative development of the region.

He also remembered Late Somngak Songthing and other personalities who contributed to the social and cultural development of the Tutsa community.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the contribution of land donors from Jongrom and Yankang villages, particularly Late Pahang Kanglom and Monjut Kungkho, whose generosity and sacrifice made the establishment of the Yatdam Circle Headquarters possible.

He further recognised the contributions of former administrators, public representatives, teachers, health workers and government officials who played important roles in the region’s development over the years.

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Focus on Tutsa Cultural Heritage

Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Tutsa community, Mein stressed the importance of preserving traditional practices, customs and festivals for future generations.

He referred to traditional community practices such as Sikum, Jungruh, Jungchu, Chupbeytum and Wosok, describing them as important elements of the community’s cultural identity and its relationship with nature.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted festivals including Ronghon Kuh, Kungtom Kuh and Jattan Kuh, and emphasised the need to preserve traditional heritage sites such as the Woiso Sum traditional salt well.

He said development and modernisation should move forward alongside efforts to protect the cultural identity and traditional values of indigenous communities.

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Call to the Younger Generation

Recalling the hardships faced by earlier generations, who travelled long distances on foot through difficult terrain and had limited access to transportation and basic facilities, Mein said the progress seen today was the result of their determination and collective spirit.

He called upon young people to pursue education, develop their skills, preserve their cultural identity and actively participate in the development of their communities.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government would continue to focus on education, healthcare, road connectivity, employment opportunities and public services, while safeguarding the rich traditions and cultural values of the Tutsa community.

Mein also appreciated the leadership and efforts of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte towards the development and welfare of the people of Yatdam and the surrounding region.

Dignitaries Attend Celebration

The Silver Jubilee celebration was hosted by Tesam Pongte, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Among those present were Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA, Namsai; Wanglam Sawin, MLA, Khonsa East; Laisam Simai, MLA, Nampong; Hamjong Tangha, MLA, Changlang South; Remjung Jugli, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Changlang; Kirli Padu, Superintendent of Police, Changlang; and Marpe Riba, ADC, among others.

As Yatdam Circle completes 25 years, the Silver Jubilee celebration served both as an occasion to reflect on its development journey and to outline priorities for the future, with renewed emphasis on infrastructure, public services, education and the preservation of the region’s cultural heritage.