Chowna Mein Inaugurates DIY Lab at APIIP, Pushes for Stronger Startup Ecosystem

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) Lab at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) and attended a Startup Investment Pitching Session aimed at strengthening the state’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The newly established facility is equipped with advanced product prototyping infrastructure, including 3D printers, electronic tools, food quality testing equipment and a dedicated branding zone. The lab is designed to help startups develop, test and refine products before scaling up for commercial manufacturing.

Addressing investors, startup founders, entrepreneurs and government officials, Mein welcomed visiting investors and highlighted the significant transformation witnessed in Arunachal Pradesh over the years. He said the state’s youth are increasingly embracing innovation and entrepreneurship due to improved infrastructure, access to opportunities and supportive government initiatives.

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Emphasizing APIIP’s vision of creating “job givers instead of job seekers,” the Deputy Chief Minister recalled his association with the institution since its inception and expressed pride over Arunachal Pradesh being recognized as the Best Performer State in the National Startup Ranking 2025. The award was conferred in January 2026.

Mein congratulated APIIP Chief Executive Officer Tabe Haidar and his team for their efforts in building a robust startup ecosystem that earned national recognition. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting innovation-driven economic growth and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a preferred destination for entrepreneurship and investment.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed progress under the Ease of Doing Business Single Window Clearance System and stressed the need for integrating all government departments into the platform to provide seamless services to investors and entrepreneurs.

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Acknowledging the rapid expansion of startup activities in the state, Mein announced that a dedicated new building for APIIP would be taken up in the next financial year to accommodate increasing incubation requirements. He further assured that the proposal for establishing a State Sponsored Venture Fund would be examined positively.

Welcoming the guests, APIIP CEO Tabe Haidar described the DIY Lab as a creative innovation hub that would enable students, startup founders and young entrepreneurs to transform ideas into prototypes and market-ready products. He also highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged investors to actively support local startups.

The Investment Pitching Session witnessed participation from leading investors and venture capital representatives, including NEDFi Venture Capital Limited, IIM Ahmedabad Ventures, Alpha Venture, Spotlight SP AIF, Anantan Ecosystem and AlphaTUB.

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Among those present were Jeremy Oliver Fritzhand, CEO of Venture Studio at Ahmedabad University, Dr. Tarh Nachung from the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, entrepreneurs Lika Maaj and Yumpi Padu, and representatives of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

During the interaction, investors shared insights on startup growth, innovation and fundraising opportunities. Local business leaders appreciated the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, connectivity and the business environment. Representatives of NEDFi described Arunachal Pradesh as having one of the strongest startup incubation support systems in the North East region.

Discussions also focused on the opportunities and challenges facing entrepreneurs in the state. Participants broadly supported the creation of a State-sponsored Venture Capital Fund to facilitate access to early-stage financing and accelerate startup growth.

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A total of 13 startups incubated under APIIP presented their business ideas before investors during the pitching session. The programme concluded with a Startup Investor Networking Session aimed at fostering long-term partnerships, mentorship opportunities and investment collaborations.

The event comes shortly after the launch of the fifth edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP 5.0), which offers expanded programme capacity and enhanced seed funding support to aspiring entrepreneurs across the state.