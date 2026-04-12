Chowna Mein Honoured with Brahmaputra Gaurav Samman

NEW DELHI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, participated in a national conference on “Transformation of Tribal Lives through Science and Technological Interventions – Preserving Language, Faith and Culture” held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event was organised by the Department of Science & Technology as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of ITITI Doon Sanskriti School. It brought together policymakers, scholars and stakeholders to deliberate on the intersection of technology, development and cultural preservation.

The conference was attended by several dignitaries, including the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh represents a model where development and tradition coexist. He argued that the state’s tribal heritage, linguistic diversity and spiritual traditions should be seen as foundational strengths rather than barriers to progress.

“Transformation must not mean erasure. It must mean empowerment with identity intact,” Mein said, highlighting the need for a development framework that integrates technological advancement with cultural continuity.

He pointed to several ongoing initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh where technology is being deployed in remote areas. These include telemedicine services aimed at bridging healthcare access gaps, solar energy solutions powering off-grid villages, and digital education platforms expanding access to learning in geographically isolated regions.

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At the same time, Mein stressed the importance of preserving indigenous knowledge systems. He noted that technological tools can support the documentation of oral traditions, digitisation of manuscripts and promotion of traditional crafts in wider markets, thereby linking cultural preservation with economic opportunity.

He also underlined efforts to ensure linguistic inclusion in the digital era, including work on Unicode integration for tribal scripts to enable their use in modern communication systems.

Referring to national initiatives such as the Gyan Bharatam Mission, Mein acknowledged the role of the Union government in preserving India’s manuscript heritage and traditional knowledge systems.

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On the occasion, Mein was conferred with the Brahmaputra Gaurav Samman during the silver jubilee celebrations. He received the award from the Vice President in recognition of his contributions to the cultural preservation of Northeast India. His wife and former MLA, Namsai Nang Sati Mein, was also honoured alongside him.

Expressing gratitude, Mein dedicated the award to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it reflects the resilience and cultural richness of the state’s tribal communities.

He reiterated that the state government would continue to pursue a development model that integrates modernisation with the preservation of identity, with a focus on sustainability and community empowerment.