Chowna Mein Highlights Arunachal’s Hydropower Potential at National Meet

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the Power Ministerial Meet (National) held on March 20 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Power and Housing Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The ministerial meet brought together policymakers, state representatives, and sector experts to deliberate on key challenges and reforms in India’s power sector. Discussions focused on the financial viability of distribution companies (DISCOMs), the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, the National Electricity Policy, and resource adequacy planning. The role of states in achieving the national target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047 was also examined.

Mein described the platform as an opportunity for states and the Centre to exchange perspectives and strengthen coordination aimed at ensuring reliable and sustainable power supply. He emphasised the importance of collaborative approaches in addressing structural challenges in the energy sector.

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Later, he participated in a ministerial panel discussion at Brahmkamal Hall, alongside Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and Goa Power Minister R. M. Dhavalikar, among others.

During the discussion, Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s significant hydropower potential, estimated at 58,000 MW, which accounts for more than 38% of the country’s total potential. He positioned the state as a key contributor to India’s clean energy transition, particularly in the context of long-term sustainability goals.

He also outlined several challenges affecting hydropower development in the state. These included rising project costs and the need to accelerate implementation through central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), as well as constraints in transmission infrastructure. Mein called for enhanced intra-state and inter-state transmission capacity, supported by central assistance.

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Further, he stressed the need for strengthening intra-state power systems through the development of higher voltage networks, including 220 kV and above, to meet future demand. He also underlined the importance of synchronised planning for project commissioning and power evacuation across river basins.

Infrastructure gaps, particularly in roads, bridges, and construction-related facilities, were identified as key bottlenecks in project execution. Mein advocated for targeted investments in enabling infrastructure to address these constraints.

On policy support, he proposed the extension of the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charge waiver beyond June 2028 up to 2035 to ensure tariff viability for hydropower projects.

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Reiterating Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to contributing to India’s long-term development vision, Mein called for sustained collaboration, timely policy interventions, and strategic investments to unlock the state’s hydropower potential.

He was accompanied by senior officials from the state’s hydropower department and representatives from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) during the summit.