Chowna Mein Flags Off DAO Cycling Expedition to Honour Heroes of Walong

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein on Monday flagged off the DAO Cycling Expedition from Namsai to Namti, organised by the Indian Army to commemorate the historic Battle of Walong of 1962 and honour the courage and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who defended the nation’s eastern frontier.

Addressing the gathering, Mein paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought under extremely challenging terrain and adverse conditions during the Battle of Walong. He said their courage, resilience and dedication to the nation continue to inspire generations.

The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled the important contribution of the people of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 war, highlighting the long-standing relationship of trust, cooperation and mutual respect between the Indian Army and the people of the State.

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Describing the cycling expedition as more than a sporting or adventure activity, Mein said it was a meaningful tribute to the heroes of Walong and a reminder of the enduring values of courage, resilience, discipline and patriotism.

He appreciated the Indian Army, particularly the DAO Division, for organising initiatives aimed at preserving the memories of military heroes while strengthening Army–civilian relations.

During the programme, Mein interacted with participating cyclists and students and encouraged the cyclists to engage with students and young people along the route. He urged them to inspire the younger generation to consider careers in the Indian Armed Forces and promote the values of physical fitness, discipline, determination and leadership.

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Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s potential for adventure and cultural tourism, the Deputy Chief Minister said such expeditions could also help showcase the State’s scenic landscapes, cultural heritage and hospitality to a wider audience.

He encouraged the participants to act as ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh and promote its tourism and adventure potential.

Mein also called for using such public platforms to spread awareness among young people against drug abuse, while promoting cleanliness, environmental conservation, education and public health.

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The Deputy Chief Minister further acknowledged the Indian Army’s continuing role in supporting border communities through disaster response, emergency assistance, medical outreach and various community welfare initiatives.

The DAO Cycling Expedition, he said, would serve as a reminder of the valour and sacrifice displayed during the Battle of Walong and inspire young people with the spirit of courage, service and dedication to the nation.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom; Major General R.S. Chandel, General Officer Commanding, DAO Division; Brigadier Gaurav Jindal, Commander, Lohit Brigade; Colonel Roopak Kumar Thakur, Commanding Officer, 9 RAJPUT, along with officers and personnel of the Indian Army and other distinguished guests.