Chowna Mein Felicitates Meritorious Students, Emphasises Education and Cultural Preservation

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday felicitated meritorious students of Classes X and XII during a programme organised by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Namsai District Committee, at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai.

The event, held under the theme “Honouring Excellence, Preserving Heritage, Inspiring Future Generations,” brought together students, teachers, parents, community leaders and representatives of various social organisations to celebrate academic excellence and encourage the younger generation.

Congratulating the students on their achievements, Mein praised their hard work, dedication and perseverance. He highlighted the significant progress made in the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh over the years and urged students to take full advantage of the growing educational opportunities available today.

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Recalling his own student days, the Deputy Chief Minister said that educational opportunities were limited in the past, with Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat being the only college in the state. Students often had to travel outside Arunachal Pradesh for higher education, facing numerous communication and infrastructure challenges.

He noted that the state’s educational landscape has undergone substantial transformation, with improved infrastructure, greater access to institutions and expanded opportunities for higher studies. Encouraging students to remain focused on their goals, Mein advised them to continue learning and strive for excellence with determination and discipline.

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In a significant announcement, the Deputy Chief Minister said he would sponsor five students from the Tai Ahom community for free UPSC coaching at the coaching centre in Namsai operated by the Tai Khamti Students Union. The initiative aims to encourage greater participation of youth from the community in civil services and leadership roles.

Beyond academics, Mein stressed the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of the Tai communities of Northeast India. He spoke about the shared historical roots of the six Tai communities—Tai Ahom, Tai Khamti, Tai Phake, Tai Aiton, Tai Khamyang and Tai Turung—while acknowledging their distinct languages, customs and traditions.

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He expressed concern that many traditional words, practices and cultural elements are gradually disappearing and called upon the younger generation to actively preserve their linguistic and cultural heritage. According to him, strengthening cultural unity while respecting the individuality of each Tai community is essential for safeguarding their collective identity for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Namsai MLA and Advisor to the Ministers of Rural Works Department and Sports & Youth Affairs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, emphasised the importance of focus, discipline and continuous learning in today’s rapidly changing world. He observed that academic scores alone do not define success and that perseverance, dedication and a clear sense of purpose often play a greater role in shaping one’s future.

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Namchoom also urged students to stay away from drugs and social evils, uphold strong moral values and remain connected to their culture, history and identity. He commended the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Namsai District Committee, for organising the felicitation programme and motivating young achievers.

The programme witnessed the felicitation of outstanding students from Classes X and XII, along with special achievers from the community. Representatives from the All Tai Singpho Council, Tai Khamti Development Society, Tai Khamti Students Union, All Namsai Youth Association, community organisations, teachers, parents and students attended the event.