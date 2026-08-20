Chowna Mein Directs Early Completion of Namsai Science Centre and Planetarium

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed officials to expedite the construction of the upcoming state-of-the-art Science Centre and 10-metre Dome Digital Planetarium at Namsai, with instructions to make every effort to complete the facility ahead of its scheduled completion date of March 2028.

Mein issued the direction while inspecting the project site during the inaugural programme of the National Space Day 2026 celebrations at Namsai. The programme was organised jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and brought together students, scientists, officials and other participants.

During the site inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction and directed the executing agency to maintain the required standards of quality while accelerating the work. He urged the Public Works Department to make every effort to finish the building before the scheduled March 2028 deadline so that it can be opened for students and the public at the earliest.

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The Science Centre and Digital Planetarium are being developed under the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) is implementing the project, while the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology, is the nodal agency in the state. The PWD, Namsai Division, is responsible for executing the building construction.

Mein described the facility as an important addition to Arunachal Pradesh’s educational and scientific infrastructure. According to him, the centre will give students and citizens opportunities to engage with science, astronomy and space exploration through interactive learning and modern technological platforms.

The project was highlighted against the wider theme of increasing the use of space technology in Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at the National Space Day programme, Mein said India’s space programme had evolved beyond exploration into a tool for nation-building, with satellite technology, remote sensing and GIS increasingly supporting areas such as disaster management, agriculture, natural resource mapping, infrastructure planning and environmental monitoring.

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He noted that space-based technologies are particularly relevant to Arunachal Pradesh because of its vast geographical area, difficult terrain and vulnerability to earthquakes, landslides, floods and other natural hazards. Greater use of such technologies, he said, could strengthen planning, disaster preparedness and natural-resource management.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of exposing young people to science and technology. He said continued engagement with institutions such as ISRO, APSAC and NESAC could encourage more students from Arunachal Pradesh to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and related fields.

The National Space Day programme included interaction with ISRO scientists, talks on India’s space programmes and Moon missions, presentations on space applications for societal benefit, an exhibition, audio-visual presentations and a student quiz competition.

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The proposed Science Centre and Planetarium therefore represents more than an additional public facility: the government views it as an investment in scientific learning and the state’s future workforce. Mein said such modern learning spaces could help nurture scientific temper, encourage innovation and provide young people with greater exposure to science and technology beyond conventional classrooms.

The programme was attended by Minister for Science & Technology Dasanglu Pul, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, senior officials, scientists from ISRO, APSAC and NESAC, students and other participants.