Chowna Mein Calls MSMEs Key to Inclusive Growth at RBI Townhall in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Itanagar, commemorated International MSME Day by organising a Townhall Meeting on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai on Friday. The event brought together government officials, banking institutions, entrepreneurs and development agencies to strengthen financial inclusion and improve access to institutional credit for small businesses.

The programme was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who attended as the Chief Guest. Senior officials from the district administration, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), commercial banks, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank, and other government departments also participated.

Around 450 attendees, including MSME entrepreneurs, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) officials and representatives of the Moneywise CRISIL Foundation, were present.

Also Read- Arunachal Flood Update: One Dead, Four Missing as Roads Collapse, Air Rescue Operations Intensify

Addressing the gathering, Chowna Mein described the MSME sector as a major driver of employment generation and inclusive economic growth. He noted that MSMEs contribute nearly 30 per cent to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and constitute the country’s second-largest source of employment.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the State Government’s recently introduced MSME Facilitation Ordinance, 2026, aimed at simplifying business procedures and introducing a single-window mechanism for MSME loan processing. He also outlined the benefits available under flagship programmes such as the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) 5.0, the Deendayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), and the ARUN MSME Mission, which provide capital subsidies, interest subvention and entrepreneurship support. He urged aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly youth and women, to leverage these initiatives to establish sustainable enterprises.

Also Read- Arunachal Flash Floods Ravage NEEPCO Colony in Keyi Panyor; Three Missing

Speaking at the event, RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar observed that although banks in Arunachal Pradesh had achieved their Priority Sector Lending targets under the Annual Credit Plan, the State’s Credit-Deposit Ratio stood at 42.73 per cent as of March 2026, remaining below the RBI benchmark of 60 per cent. He called upon banks to enhance credit flow to MSMEs and entrepreneurs to support broader economic development and improve the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa stressed that entrepreneurship plays a vital role in enhancing household incomes and sustainable economic development. He encouraged entrepreneurs to explore emerging business opportunities in waste management, recycling and value-added products.

District Planning Officer Dr. Keshab Sharma emphasised the importance of value addition and export-oriented enterprises to realise the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh. He assured continued administrative support for entrepreneurship promotion and skill development initiatives.

Also Read- IAF Airlifts SDRF Team to Flood-Hit Keyi Panyor Amid Adverse Weather

During the programme, NABARD launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for Namsai district, projecting a priority sector credit potential of ₹164.78 crore. Officials from RBI, NABARD and SIDBI also conducted technical sessions on MSME financing, government support schemes, credit guarantee mechanisms, capital subsidies and financial inclusion.

A notable feature of the programme was an interactive open-house session where entrepreneurs directly raised issues relating to banking procedures, documentation and access to credit. Representatives from participating financial institutions responded to queries and provided guidance on available schemes.

Also Read- IAF Airlifts SDRF Team to Flood-Hit Keyi Panyor Amid Adverse Weather

On the sidelines of the Townhall, the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Producers (NOSAAP) organised a Buyer-Seller Meet under NABARD-supported JIVA (Natural Farming) Project. The exhibition showcased natural farming practices and value-added products developed by Self-Help Groups from across the district. Chowna Mein visited the stalls and appreciated the efforts of SHGs and NOSAAP in promoting local entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods.

The event concluded with participants reiterating the need for stronger collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions and community organisations to build a more robust MSME ecosystem and accelerate inclusive economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh.