Chowna Mein Calls for Revival of Arunachal’s Indigenous Games and Greater Youth Participation﻿

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called for renewed efforts to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous games and encourage greater participation among young people, warning that traditional sporting practices risk losing their place in community life.

Addressing the concluding programme of the Seva Sankalp Utsav at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) Ground in Itanagar on Saturday, Mein emphasised the importance of passing the state’s sporting heritage on to younger generations.

The programme featured RANGOLI, a state-level traditional sports competition, and the Nukkad Natak initiative Namo Seva – Ankahi Kahaniyan. Governor Lt Gen K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) attended the event as the chief guest.

The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, held from September 17 to October 17, marked 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service.

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RANGOLI seeks to revive traditional sports

Mein said indigenous games had long been an integral part of community life in Arunachal Pradesh but were gradually attracting less participation. He stressed the need to create opportunities for young people to learn, practise and take pride in these traditions.

The RANGOLI initiative features six traditional sporting disciplines:

Tug of War

Bamboo Archery

Gulli Danda, locally known as Tang Guti

Bamboo Climbing

Dali Haka Hinam

Bamboo Poles Running

The initiative aims to combine cultural preservation with physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and grassroots participation.

Traditional sports can also provide a platform for intergenerational learning, allowing elders to pass on local knowledge and sporting practices to younger participants. Sustaining these activities, however, will require regular competitions, community involvement and opportunities for young athletes to practise beyond organised events.

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Street theatre used to communicate social messages

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the role of Nukkad Natak, or street theatre, in communicating public messages and engaging young people through creative expression.

The Namo Seva – Ankahi Kahaniyan initiative uses theatrical performances to depict aspects of the Prime Minister’s public service journey and encourage awareness of social issues.

Mein said such creative formats could help connect with communities and encourage young people to participate in discussions about public service and social responsibility.

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Youth empowerment linked to development goals

Referring to the principle of Jan Seva Hi Desh Seva — service to the people is service to the nation — Mein said public service and nation-building were shared responsibilities.

He stressed that youth empowerment and cultural preservation should remain integral to development as India works towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The address linked the preservation of indigenous traditions with broader questions of youth participation, community responsibility and the state’s cultural identity.

Mein congratulated the participants and acknowledged the contributions of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, organisers, officials, volunteers, theatre groups and community members involved in the programme.

He called for sustained efforts to preserve traditional practices, encourage youth involvement and strengthen the spirit of public service throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

Four achievers receive certificates of appreciation

During the programme, Mein presented Certificates of Appreciation to four individuals in recognition of their contributions in different fields.

The recipients were Padma Shri awardee Techi Gubin, social worker Deepak Nabam, retired Inspector General of Police Take Ringu, and Inspector CMCU Itanagar Bhupen Buragohain.

The concluding programme brought together traditional sporting competitions, street theatre and recognition of individuals for their contributions, reinforcing the organisers’ focus on cultural heritage, community participation and public service.