Chowna Mein Calls for Collective Efforts to Protect Rivers and Biodiversity

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called for collective efforts to protect Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers, aquatic biodiversity, forests and cultural heritage while urging stronger public participation in conservation initiatives.

Mein made the appeal while participating in the second edition of Nadi Utsav in Namsai, an initiative focused on the conservation of rivers, aquatic flora and fauna, and the biodiversity that sustains the region’s natural ecosystems.

Emphasising the ecological importance of rivers and streams, the Deputy Chief Minister said they are not merely sources of water but living ecosystems supporting diverse forms of life. He also highlighted their close links with the region’s history, culture and traditions.

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Mein said the lifestyle of tribal communities has historically been deeply connected with nature and stressed the need to protect and conserve both water and forest resources.

He called for collective action to conserve biodiversity, prevent illegal fishing and hunting, and rejuvenate streams and other water bodies.

Describing Nadi Utsav as a humble beginning, Mein said the initiative reflected the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards rejuvenating and strengthening ecosystems. He expressed confidence that increased public participation would allow the festival to expand and be organised on a larger scale in the coming years.

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The culmination of the festival at TaKonmu, also known as Tungnamphi at Noichenam (Tengapani), carries particular cultural and historical significance. According to the event note, the sacred site has long been associated with the Tai Khamti community as a place of worship and prayer, as well as a historic route for trade and barter with Sadiya.

Mein stressed that conservation should extend beyond protecting the natural environment to include the preservation of cultural heritage, traditions and historical connections that have developed alongside the region’s rivers and waterways.

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He urged stakeholders and local communities to work together to safeguard the region’s rivers, aquatic biodiversity and cultural heritage for future generations.

The event was attended by ZPC Namsai Chau Sujana Namchoom, DC Namsai Lobsang Tsering, monks, community leaders and youths, among others.