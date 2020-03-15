Chowna Mein attends Goods & Service Tax Council Meeting

New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein attended the 39th Goods & Service Tax Council Meeting at New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by the Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman and co-chaired by Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Govt of India, Anurag Thakur.

Participating in the deliberations, Mein informed the house that Arunachal Pradesh has shown a GST growth rate of about 38.37 percent during the month of February 2020 in compare to last year.

According to Union Finance Ministry, the GST revenues during the month of February 2020 from domestic transactions have shown a growth of 12 percent over the revenue during February last year and the Goods & Service Tax collection in the month of February this year were at Rs 1,05,366 Crore.

Kanki Darang, Commissioner, Tax & Excise, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh who accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister in the GST Council Meeting informed that the 39th GST Council meeting have taken few important decisions some of which are:-

that the GST Council hiked the rate on mobile phone to 18 per cent from 12 percent, the Council deferred the perusal of hiking the rates on fertilizers and foot wears due to current economic slowdowns and impact of COVID-19, the filing will be mandatory for taxpayers over Rs 5 Crore from Rs 2 Crore of annual turnover, the GST council also waived the late fee for delayed filing of annual returns for Financial Year 2018 and 2019 by entities with turnover of less than Rs 2 Crore.