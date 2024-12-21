Chowna Mein attended the Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting for Union Budget 2025-26

JAISALMER- Deputy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of Finance, Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, attended the Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister, at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The meeting provided a platform for states to present their priorities and challenges ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26. Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s unique position as a critical border state, emphasizing the need for enhanced infrastructure and connectivity to bridge gaps in accessibility and economic opportunities.

He reiterated the State’s commitment to fiscal prudence under the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006’, ensuring timely payment of salaries, pensions, and loans without default. He also brought attention to the financial challenges posed by the state’s challenging terrain, where the cost of development is 2.5 times higher compared to other regions. To address this disparity, Mein suggested factoring in a ‘Cost Disability Index’ while allocating resources to states.

Mein further underscored the importance of externally aided projects from organizations like the World Bank, ADB, and JICA, which the state has been unable to access. He requested alternative funding mechanisms to harness the benefits of both financial assistance and technical expertise. He also highlighted the urgent need for replacing the state’s dilapidated semi-permanent structures from the NEFA era with robust RCC buildings, proposing a special financial package for the same.

Expressing gratitude for the Union Government’s consistent support, Mein commended initiatives like the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), which has enabled Arunachal Pradesh to expedite crucial infrastructure projects. He also requested an enhanced allocation under SASCI (Part-I) to further accelerate the development process.

He concluded by emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh, as a carbon sink state, looks forward to incentivization mechanisms for its role in environmental sustainability. “Collaborative efforts between the Union and State Governments are crucial for Arunachal Pradesh to overcome its challenges, realize its potential, and contribute to national progress,” Mein stated.

Along with Union Minister for State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the meeting was also attended by Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Odisha; Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana; the Finance Ministers of States/UTs, besides Secretaries of Departments of Economic Affairs and Expenditure, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance

Mein was accompanied by Commissioner (Finance), Y W Ringu from Arunachal Pradesh.