Choronavirus Lockdown 5.0 : Malls, Restaurant to reopen from June 8

New Delhi – The coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, but malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed because of a large number of virus cases.

The new guidelines had been issued based on extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the home ministry said.

NEW GUIDLINES OF LOCKDOWN

Complete lockdown will remain in force in containment zones till June 30. No activities will be allowed in the zones and strict surveillance will continue

Night curfew has been relaxed, movement will now be prohibited from 9pm to 5am across the country.

From June 8, places of worship, malls, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to reopen.

No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people or goods. No separate permission required for this.

Resuming international flight travel, gyms, metro, bars, theatres and swimming pools to be decided after assessment of the situation.

Goods and cargo for cross border land trade to resume under treaties; no states or union territories will be allowed to stop the trade.

Shramik special trains, domestic air travel and bringing back of stranded Indians from abroad to continue as per rules.

People above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children advised to stay at home.

Employers should ensure that workers are using the Aarogya Setu app and regularly update their health status.

Use of face masks, sanitisers and social distancing to continue. Large gatherings to remain prohibited. Weddings to continue having not more than 50 guests and funerals 20.

Spitting in public to be penalised.

Offices can reopen with staggered timings but work from home is encouraged.