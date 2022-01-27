ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the "missing youth, Taron," had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

January 27, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  The Chinese PLA has handed over the ‘abducted’ 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, to the Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh . “Due procedures are being followed, including his medical examination,” Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, January 28. Miran Taron was allegedly ‘abducted’ on January 19 from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area of Upper Siang district.

Rijiju had on Wednesday said that the Chinese PLA confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. “Accordingly Indian Army has coordinated the necessary arrangements with the Chinese side,” he had tweeted last evening.

Also Read-  China renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the “missing youth, Taron,” had been found by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). “The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,” PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, had said in a statement.

Also Read- China’s PLA abducted 5 villagers from Arunachal Pradesh- MLA Ninong Ering

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East, had last week claimed that the Chinese Army abducted a minor boy from inside Indian territory. According to him, the incident took place near the place where the Tsangpo river enters in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam. Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, later informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao said.

In September 2020, the Chines PLA had kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region are always forced to trek through the remote mountainous areas of Arunachal Pradesh due to the lack of proper roads. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

Also Read-  5 youths who went missing from Nacho are still untraced- DGP

Recently, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs had altered names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which was rejected by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs that said that such a move by Beijing cannot alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

Tags
January 27, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Pays Homage to Martyr Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Pays Homage to Martyr Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Mirem village in East Siang

Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Mirem village in East Siang

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

January 20, 2022
Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

January 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

January 20, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Arunachal Boy abducted by PLA, Chinese Army

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar camp held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

January 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button