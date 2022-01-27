Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Chinese PLA has handed over the ‘abducted’ 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, to the Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh . “Due procedures are being followed, including his medical examination,” Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, January 28. Miran Taron was allegedly ‘abducted’ on January 19 from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area of Upper Siang district.

Rijiju had on Wednesday said that the Chinese PLA confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. “Accordingly Indian Army has coordinated the necessary arrangements with the Chinese side,” he had tweeted last evening.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the “missing youth, Taron,” had been found by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). “The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,” PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, had said in a statement.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East, had last week claimed that the Chinese Army abducted a minor boy from inside Indian territory. According to him, the incident took place near the place where the Tsangpo river enters in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam. Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, later informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao said.

In September 2020, the Chines PLA had kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region are always forced to trek through the remote mountainous areas of Arunachal Pradesh due to the lack of proper roads. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

Recently, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs had altered names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which was rejected by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs that said that such a move by Beijing cannot alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.