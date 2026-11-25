MELURI- A critically endangered Chinese pangolin was safely rescued and released into its natural habitat in Nagaland’s Meluri following the timely intervention of local residents and the Forest Department, highlighting the growing role of community participation in wildlife conservation.

The pangolin was spotted near a residential area while crossing a road. Recognising the importance of protecting the endangered species, local resident Ngoushutho Ngouri immediately alerted forest officials instead of disturbing the animal.

A rapid response team from the Meluri Forest Range reached the spot and took custody of the pangolin. Following a physical examination that confirmed the animal was healthy and uninjured, officials and community members jointly released it into a suitable forest habitat away from human settlements.

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Ngouri attributed his awareness of pangolin conservation to the recently organised Pangolin Cup football tournament in Meluri, an initiative of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). He said the tournament had helped familiarise local residents with the ecological importance of the species and encouraged them to prevent hunting.

The rescue comes amid a significant community-led conservation initiative. The Pochury Hoho, the apex body of the Pochury Naga community, has passed a resolution imposing a complete ban on pangolin hunting across 30 villages. The resolution also provides for a fine of Rs 50,000 against anyone found hunting or involved in the trade of pangolins.

The Pangolin Cup football tournament brought together eight clubs from neighbouring villages and attracted at least 10,000 local participants and spectators over six days. Meluri has also been identified as an important habitat for the critically endangered Chinese pangolin.

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The Wildlife Trust of India has been working with local communities to raise awareness about pangolin conservation and is conducting a camera-trapping survey to gather information about the species’ population in the region.

Commending the swift response of the villagers, the Range Forest Officer, Meluri, said the survival of endangered species depended significantly on active community participation and vigilance. The officer described the rescue as an example of growing cooperation between local residents and the Forest Department in protecting Nagaland’s biodiversity.

Located close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Meluri is also considered a sensitive region in terms of illegal wildlife trade. Through its Countering Pangolin Trafficking Project, supported by the Pangolin Crisis Fund and The Serenity Trust, WTI has been engaging communities in border regions to combat wildlife trafficking. Over the past three years, the initiative has received support from more than 500 villages belonging to Tangkhul Naga and Sangtam Naga communities.

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Pangolins are the world’s only scaly mammals and among the most heavily trafficked wildlife species globally. Both the Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) and Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) are protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The successful rescue in Meluri highlights how community awareness, local leadership and cooperation with enforcement agencies can contribute to protecting endangered wildlife and preserving biodiversity.