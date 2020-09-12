China’s PLA hands over 5 youths who went missing from Arunachal

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar/ Guwahati : Five youths who had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh were handed over to the Indian Army by the China’s PLA on Saturday.

The Army on Saturday said the boys had “inadvertently strayed to the other side of LAC”.

The five boys, who were taken into custody by PLA on September 2, were handed over to the Army this morning at Kibithu on the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Arunachal Pradesh.

The youths–Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri– belong to the Nacho area in Upper Subansiri district. They will be now quarantined for 14 days at Kibithu and thereafter will be sent to their respective families.

Three such incidents took place in the current year in Upper Subansiri and West Siang District including the latest one. All such individuals were brought back home safely after consistent efforts and coordination by Indian Army in the past, said a defence spokes person.

In the latest case, five individuals from Upper Subansiri District had also inadvertently strayed across LAC recently. Indian Army approached PLA on hotline to trace and return them. On 08 Sept, response on the hotline confirmed that the missing individuals had been traced.

Indian Army took over all five individuals at Kibitu on 12 Sep 2020 after completing all the formalities. Individuals will now be quarantined for 14 days as per COVID-19 protocol and will thereafter be handed over to their family members, said a defence press release .