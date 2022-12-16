ADVERTISMENT
National

China preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also questioned the media and said that it would not ask questions to him over the ongoing border row with China.

December 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read
China preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

JAIPUR-    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the China is “preparing for war” and alleged that the Centre is “hiding and not accepting it”.

“I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep,” Gandhi told a press conference.

Watch Video- Indian-Chinese troops clash in Arunachal’s Tawang and LAC History

“If you see the pattern of their weapons, they are preparing for war. Our government is hiding it and is not accepting it,” he added.

Related Articles

Gandhi also lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that he should “deepen his understanding”.

The Congress leader also questioned the media and said that it would not ask questions to him over the ongoing border row with China.

“The ones who captured 2,000 sq km of India and killed 20 Indian soldiers, and are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. I said to my friend that the Indian media would not ask me questions about it,” he said.

Rafale, Sukhoi: IAF to launch mega exercise in Northeast

On the other hand, BJP’s Amit Malviya tore into Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. He said that “Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except, of course, Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation,” Malviya tweeted along with the video of Rahul Gadhi’s press meet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to “unilaterally change the status quo”, but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat.

In his statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle that led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides but “there were no fatalities or serious casualties” to Indian soldiers.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it”.

Tags
December 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

November 3, 2022
Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal: Centre approves naming of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport

November 2, 2022
Gujrat Bridge Collapse; Death Toll Rises to 141

Gujrat Bridge Collapse; Death Toll Rises to 141

October 31, 2022
Gujrat: 35 dead in cable bridge collapse, over 100 feared trapped

Gujrat: 35 dead in cable bridge collapse, over 100 feared trapped

October 30, 2022
WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue 'as soon as possible'

WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue ‘as soon as possible’

October 25, 2022
MP: 15 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck in Rewa

MP: 15 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck in Rewa

October 22, 2022
Pema Khandu attends Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sera Jey Secondary School's affiliation with CBSE

Pema Khandu attends Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sera Jey Secondary School’s affiliation with CBSE

October 21, 2022
What is a new pension scheme, and how is it different from the old one?

What is a new pension scheme, and how is it different from the old one?

October 21, 2022
Pema Khandu today launches the BA Honours programme at Sera Jey Monastic University for Advanced Buddhist Studies and Practice, in Karnataka,

Pema Khandu today launches the BA Honours programme at Sera Jey Monastic University for Advanced Buddhist Studies and Practice, in Karnataka,

October 21, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

October 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button