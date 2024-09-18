China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

ITANAGAR- A new Chinese heliport being constructed 20 kilometres east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the sensitive ‘Fishtails’ region of Arunachal Pradesh, may give Chinese armed forces the ability to speedily move in military resources into an under-developed, remote area along the Indo-Chinese frontier. Media Reports Said.

Satellite imagery from EOS Data Analytics reveals that construction began sometime after December 1, 2023, with recent images indicating an advanced state of construction.

Prominent open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst Damien Symon took to X to publish satellite imagery of China constructing a new heliport near Arunachal ‘Fishtails’ sector, just 20 kilometers from the Indian border.

China is constructing a new heliport near Arunachal Pradesh's ‘Fishtails’ sector, merely 20 kilometers from the Indian border, this facility will likely enhance China’s ability to swiftly mobilize troops to forward positions & would improve its border patrols pic.twitter.com/xpSSQGLkS4 — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) September 16, 2024

According to media reports, the heliport is being constructed at Nyingchi Prefecture in the southeastern part of Tibet Autonomous Region. Fish Tail-I and II border the region. There has been frequent patrolling by both Indian and Chinese forces at the Fish Tail-II region.

Reports have suggested that as part of the process of ramping up the infrastructure along the borders, China has constructed over 10 helipads near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These will help China ensure rapid deployment and logistical support for its troops in the forward region.

China is particularly focusing on the strategically significant Chip Chap sector of Patrol Point 13 and the Hot Springs and Gogra regions.

New Delhi has always said India’s relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had previously declared that certain crucial positions remained even though most situations involving disengagement had been mutually agreed upon. Security analysts have observed that, as part of a sinister plan for the LAC, China has been unusually slow to remove troops from key locations.