ArunachalNational

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

Satellite imagery from EOS Data Analytics reveals that construction began sometime after December 1, 2023, with recent images indicating an advanced state of construction.

Last Updated: September 18, 2024
1 minute read
China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

ITANAGAR-  A new Chinese heliport being constructed 20 kilometres east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the sensitive ‘Fishtails’ region of Arunachal Pradesh, may give Chinese armed forces the ability to speedily move in military resources into an under-developed, remote area along the Indo-Chinese frontier. Media Reports Said.

Satellite imagery from EOS Data Analytics reveals that construction began sometime after December 1, 2023, with recent images indicating an advanced state of construction.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Prominent open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst Damien Symon took to X to publish satellite imagery of China constructing a new heliport near Arunachal ‘Fishtails’ sector, just 20 kilometers from the Indian border.

According to media reports, the heliport is being constructed at Nyingchi Prefecture in the southeastern part of Tibet Autonomous Region. Fish Tail-I and II border the region. There has been frequent patrolling by both Indian and Chinese forces at the Fish Tail-II region.

Arunachal: Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

Reports have suggested that as part of the process of ramping up the infrastructure along the borders, China has constructed over 10 helipads near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These will help China ensure rapid deployment and logistical support for its troops in the forward region.

China is particularly focusing on the strategically significant Chip Chap sector of Patrol Point 13 and the Hot Springs and Gogra regions.

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju refutes reports of China’s PLA incursion into Anjaw dist

New Delhi has always said India’s relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had previously declared that certain crucial positions remained even though most situations involving disengagement had been mutually agreed upon. Security analysts have observed that, as part of a sinister plan for the LAC, China has been unusually slow to remove troops from key locations.

Tags
Last Updated: September 18, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

Arunachal: Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018 

Arunachal: Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018 

Arunachal: Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the "Reforms 3.0" journey

Arunachal: Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

Arunachal: RIWATCH and AIMSU Organised Idu Mishmi Language Promotion Programme

Arunachal: RIWATCH and AIMSU Organised Idu Mishmi Language Promotion Programme

Arunachal: DDMA Tawang organises training on basic disaster response

Arunachal: DDMA Tawang organises training on basic disaster response

Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

 Arunachal: US Air Force's 'Assam Draggins' honour WWII fallen heroes at Hump Museum in Pasighat

Arunachal: US Air Force’s ‘Assam Draggins’ honour WWII fallen heroes at Hump Museum in Pasighat

Arunachal: 57th Engineers’ Day celebrated at NERIST

Arunachal: 57th Engineers’ Day celebrated at NERIST

Arunachal: Buckwheat Field Day held in Gyangkhar village Tawang

Arunachal: Buckwheat Field Day held in Gyangkhar village Tawang

Arunachal: Swacchata hi Seva Campaign flagged at Tezu

Arunachal: Swacchata hi Seva Campaign flagged at Tezu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button