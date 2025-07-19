ADVERTISMENT
International

China Begins Construction of World’s Largest Dam Near Arunachal, Sparking Regional Concerns

The project, located in the ecologically sensitive Medog County of Tibet.

Last Updated: 19/07/2025
2 minutes read
China Begins Construction of World’s Largest Dam Near Arunachal, Sparking Regional Concerns

China has officially launched construction of what is projected to be the world’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (known downstream as the Brahmaputra in India), just 40 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The project, located in the ecologically sensitive Medog County of Tibet, is being billed by Chinese authorities as a cornerstone of their clean energy push—but it has raised strong environmental, security, and geopolitical concerns across South Asia.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

At an estimated cost of $137 billion, the dam aims to produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, surpassing the Three Gorges Dam in capacity and ambition. Chinese state media has lauded the project as a “milestone in green energy” aligned with China’s 2060 carbon neutrality goal.

Also Read- Pasighat CJM Court Convicts Two in Fake PhonePe Scam; East Siang Police Crack Digital Fraud Case

However, the dam’s proximity to India’s northeastern frontier has heightened anxieties in New Delhi, particularly regarding water security in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where the Brahmaputra River is a vital lifeline for agriculture, fisheries, and millions of rural livelihoods.

“Any upstream intervention on the Brahmaputra could have far-reaching consequences for water security and flood management in India,”  – said a Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India

Experts warn that by controlling the flow of the river, China could influence seasonal water availability in India and increase the risk of flash floods during monsoons, or droughts during dry spells.

Also Read- Secretary NEC Reviews NEC-Funded Projects in Ziro Valley

Bangladesh, also dependent on Brahmaputra’s lower reaches, has called for transparent data sharing and cooperative water governance.

Environmentalists fear the mega-dam will impact the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, the world’s deepest gorge, known for its rare flora and fauna including the red panda and Bengal tiger. The region is also home to Tibetan tribal communities, many of whom face displacement and cultural dislocation.

Although Chinese authorities claim “robust resettlement and environmental safeguards,” there is limited transparency regarding actual mitigation plans or environmental impact assessments.

Strategic analysts interpret the project as Beijing asserting greater control over shared water resources, potentially giving it an upper hand in future water diplomacy with India and Bangladesh.

With details of the dam’s water flow mechanisms still undisclosed, there are calls for multilateral oversight, possibly under platforms like the Mekong River Commission or a new South Asia Water Dialogue framework.

As the construction continues, the Brahmaputra dam project is set to become a diplomatic flashpoint, testing regional cooperation, transboundary resource management, and India-China strategic relations.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/07/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jeju Air Jet Crashes in South Korea, Over 170 Dead or Missing

Jeju Air Jet Crashes in South Korea, Over 170 Dead or Missing

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 67 On Board Crashes Near Aktau City In Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 67 On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan

Chowna Mein, attends 15th world bamboo day celebration at Chiang Mai University, Thailand as chief guest

Chowna Mein attends 15th world bamboo day celebration at Chiang Mai University, Thailand as chief guest

Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Lands At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Lands At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Switzerland to advance EFTA's $100 billion investment in India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Switzerland to advance EFTA’s $100 billion investment in India

Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

"A Rainbow Journey: Empowering LGBTQ+ Inclusion in East and Northeast India"

“A Rainbow Journey: Empowering LGBTQ+ Inclusion in East and Northeast India”

Arunachal: SIFF, IRAD take dam issue to UN forum on Business and Human Rights

Arunachal: SIFF, IRAD take dam issue to UN forum on Business and Human Rights

Twitter down for some users globally– Downdetector

Facebook Users Complain About Losing Followers, Mark Zuckerberg Loses 119 Million Followers

Facebook Users Complain About Losing Followers, Mark Zuckerberg Loses 119 Million Followers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button