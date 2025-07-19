China Begins Construction of World’s Largest Dam Near Arunachal, Sparking Regional Concerns

China has officially launched construction of what is projected to be the world’s largest hydroelectric dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (known downstream as the Brahmaputra in India), just 40 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The project, located in the ecologically sensitive Medog County of Tibet, is being billed by Chinese authorities as a cornerstone of their clean energy push—but it has raised strong environmental, security, and geopolitical concerns across South Asia.

At an estimated cost of $137 billion, the dam aims to produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, surpassing the Three Gorges Dam in capacity and ambition. Chinese state media has lauded the project as a “milestone in green energy” aligned with China’s 2060 carbon neutrality goal.

However, the dam’s proximity to India’s northeastern frontier has heightened anxieties in New Delhi, particularly regarding water security in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where the Brahmaputra River is a vital lifeline for agriculture, fisheries, and millions of rural livelihoods.

“Any upstream intervention on the Brahmaputra could have far-reaching consequences for water security and flood management in India,” – said a Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India

Experts warn that by controlling the flow of the river, China could influence seasonal water availability in India and increase the risk of flash floods during monsoons, or droughts during dry spells.

Bangladesh, also dependent on Brahmaputra’s lower reaches, has called for transparent data sharing and cooperative water governance.

Environmentalists fear the mega-dam will impact the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, the world’s deepest gorge, known for its rare flora and fauna including the red panda and Bengal tiger. The region is also home to Tibetan tribal communities, many of whom face displacement and cultural dislocation.

Although Chinese authorities claim “robust resettlement and environmental safeguards,” there is limited transparency regarding actual mitigation plans or environmental impact assessments.

Strategic analysts interpret the project as Beijing asserting greater control over shared water resources, potentially giving it an upper hand in future water diplomacy with India and Bangladesh.

With details of the dam’s water flow mechanisms still undisclosed, there are calls for multilateral oversight, possibly under platforms like the Mekong River Commission or a new South Asia Water Dialogue framework.

As the construction continues, the Brahmaputra dam project is set to become a diplomatic flashpoint, testing regional cooperation, transboundary resource management, and India-China strategic relations.