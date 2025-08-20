Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah Introduces PM, CM Removal Bills

NEW DELHI– The Lok Sabha witnessed unprecedented chaos on Wednesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha contentious bills that seek automatic removal of a Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or minister if detained for 30 consecutive days under charges carrying a minimum five-year jail term.

The bills introduced were-

Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The proposed legislation aims to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA of the Constitution, establishing a framework for the removal of elected officials facing prolonged detention. The bills also provide for reappointment once the individual is released.

Also Read- Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

Opposition parties strongly opposed the move, calling it “draconian” and “unconstitutional.” MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, stormed into the well of the House, tearing and throwing copies of the bills towards Shah.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the legislation, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi argued that it undermines judicial due process.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Expands Startup Push, Announces APIIP Premises Expansion to Support More Entrepreneurs

Rahul Gandhi described the move as a return to “medieval times,” accusing the BJP of weaponizing central agencies to target opposition leaders.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House multiple times, first until 3:00 PM and later until 5:00 PM, expressing disapproval of opposition MPs’ conduct.

Also Read- Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

Defending the bills, Amit Shah said the move was necessary to uphold “constitutional morality and public trust.” Following continuous protests, Shah proposed sending the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) comprising 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members, with a report expected in the next session. The motion was adopted by a voice vote despite opposition resistance.

The uproar overshadowed other key business in Parliament, including the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, and the Rajya Sabha’s passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The fate of the controversial bills now lies with the JPC, ensuring that debates over constitutional morality, federalism, and democratic accountability will dominate political discourse in the coming weeks.