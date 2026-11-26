ITANAGAR: The Nocte Chalo Loku Committee, Itanagar, celebrated Chalo Loku 2026 at TCL Ground, Senki Park, under the theme “Our Culture, Our Pride”, with traditional rituals, cultural performances and a grand Cultural Night highlighting the rich heritage and identity of the Nocte community.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest during the Cultural Night, Chow Bilaseng Namchoom, Chairman of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Itanagar Chapter, emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous identity and cultural traditions amid rapid social and economic changes.

Highlighting the significance of Chalo Loku, Namchoom said the festival is deeply connected to the agricultural cycle, land and familial bonds that bring villages and communities together. He urged the younger generation to remain connected to their roots, language and customs while pursuing modern education and career opportunities.

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Referring to the vision of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he stressed the importance of balancing development with cultural preservation, noting that progress should go hand in hand with respect for indigenous heritage.

Namchoom also appreciated the organising committee, community elders and artists for their efforts in making the celebration successful. He extended his festive greetings, wishing the community peace, prosperity and good health.

Earlier in the day, Mudo Tamo, Deputy Secretary (Education and Vigilance), attended the celebration as Guest of Honour. In his address, he highlighted the role of traditional festivals in reconnecting people with their families, friends and cultural heritage amid increasingly busy modern lifestyles.

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He observed that customs and traditions remain integral to an individual’s identity, irrespective of religious affiliation, and appreciated the Chalo Loku Festival Committee for organising the event.

The Cultural Night, which commenced at 4:20 PM, featured a series of traditional and contemporary performances, including a welcome dance by Chinkoi Dance Groups, a traditional attire showcase, a special musical performance by Wangrin Thinra, modern dance presentations by students and a talent competition.

In the Talent Round, Chaitoh Wangsa secured the first prize, while Pongkey Rangsam and Nanong Tatuk jointly received the second prize. Wangrin Thinra and Alisa Ponglahan shared the third prize.

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Following the formal addresses and a vote of thanks by General Secretary Puphua Sumnyan, the evening continued with live performances by Tezian Matey and DJ Isaac.

The morning session was attended by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai and Advisor (RWD), as Chief Guest. Traditional ceremonies, including the Chaamkat Ceremony and Rangsôm Seei, were performed as part of the celebrations.

Cultural dance performances by Nocte Women Itanagar, TCLN DNGC, RGU TCLN, Wancho Welfare Society Itanagar and Chinkoi Village added to the festivities, which concluded with a community feast.

The celebration brought together traditional rituals, community participation and contemporary performances, reinforcing the importance of cultural heritage and collective identity among the Nocte community.