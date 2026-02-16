Chairs of Care: How a Youth Group in Riga Turned Small Acts into Big Change

RIGA, Siang District: On a quiet February morning, a group of young volunteers moved from one public institution to another, carrying benches and chairs — simple pieces of furniture that, for many in Riga, symbolised something much bigger: care, responsibility and a shared sense of community.

The All Maggong Banggo Youth Association (AMBYA), a local youth collective known for its grassroots initiatives, donated furniture to the Assistant Commissioner’s Office, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Riga Secondary School. While the act may appear modest at first glance, its impact was immediately visible — patients waiting at the health centre found more comfortable seating, students gathered in classrooms with renewed enthusiasm, and visitors to the AC Office experienced a more welcoming environment.

Assistant Commissioner Philip Jerang, who attended the handover ceremony, described the initiative as an example of how youth leadership can strengthen public institutions. For him, the donation represented more than infrastructure — it reflected a spirit of collaboration that goes beyond administrative boundaries.

For AMBYA President Narmi Firoz Tasing and General Secretary Raphi Talom, the idea was born from everyday observations. They noticed elderly patients standing in queues, students sharing limited seating space and visitors waiting outside offices with little comfort. “We realised that sometimes development begins with listening to small needs,” one member said, explaining how the association mobilised resources and volunteers.

At the Primary Health Centre, the new benches quickly filled with patients seeking treatment, many of whom expressed gratitude to the youth group. Teachers at Riga Secondary School also welcomed the donation, noting that improved seating arrangements create a more positive learning environment for students.

What makes the initiative stand out is the personal involvement of the volunteers. Instead of simply delivering the furniture, AMBYA members ensured that each piece was placed where it would be most useful. Their hands-on approach turned the donation into a shared community moment rather than a routine distribution drive.

Across Arunachal Pradesh, youth-led organisations are increasingly stepping forward to support local development efforts, often bridging gaps between government services and everyday needs. In Riga, this gesture has sparked conversations about collective responsibility and the role of young people in shaping the future of their villages.

As the day ended, the newly placed benches stood quietly in corridors and classrooms — small reminders that meaningful change does not always come through grand projects. Sometimes, it begins with young people deciding that their community deserves a little more comfort, dignity and care.