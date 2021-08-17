Centre sanctions over Rs 1300 crore as COVID response package for Northeast states

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Central Government announces ECRP-II package to support Northeastern states in fighting COVID19. Rs 1,352.92 crore sanctioned for 8 North-Eastern states to create infrastructure for testing, medicine storage, beds, paediatric units, ventilators and other facilities, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his twitter handle. Out of this Rs 1352.92 Crore , Arunachal Pradesh got Rs 141.94 Crore for fighting Covid-19.

The minister said that ” 8 States of the North-Eastern region have been sanctioned ₹1,352.92 crore. I have assured the States that the Central Government will continue to give all possible help & urged them to expedite the implementation of the ECRP – II package” .

This package will help to create the necessary infrastructure for COVID testing, medicine storage, COVID beds, paediatric units, ventilators & oxygen storage, among other medical facilities, minister said.

The minister wrote in his twitter handle ” Reviewed the pandemic situation, vaccination & implementation of ECRP – II in the North-Eastern States, along with all the Health Ministers of NE States. Govt under PM @NarendraModi ji has announced ECRP – II package to support the States in fighting COVID19