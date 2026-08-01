Centre Releases ₹1,476 Crore to Arunachal as Advance Tax Devolution

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has received ₹1,476 crore as part of the Centre’s advance tax devolution to states, following the Union Government’s release of ₹1.09 lakh crore on Saturday to support capital expenditure and accelerate development projects across the country.

The advance release is intended to provide states with additional financial resources for capital investment and developmental expenditure. According to the Union Government, the early devolution is aimed at enabling faster implementation of infrastructure projects and public welfare programmes.

Welcoming the allocation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the advance release reflects the Centre’s commitment to cooperative federalism and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the decision.

In a post on X, Khandu said the allocation is particularly significant for Arunachal Pradesh because of its strategic location and challenging geographical conditions.

“Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated ₹1,476 crore as part of this advance release, an amount that is particularly significant for a small, strategically important and geographically challenging frontier state,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that, on a per capita basis, Arunachal Pradesh continues to receive one of the highest shares among Indian states. He said the Finance Commission’s formula recognises the state’s vast geographical area, sparse population, infrastructure requirements and strategic importance.

According to Khandu, the advance tax devolution will strengthen the state’s finances and facilitate quicker execution of capital projects, infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives.

The Union Government released ₹1,09,019 crore to state governments as an advance instalment of tax devolution, enabling states to undertake higher developmental and capital expenditure during the current financial year.