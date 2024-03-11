ADVERTISMENT
National

Centre Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The government also informed that the application procedure under the new rules will be entirely virtual, and a web portal will be provided.

Last Updated: March 11, 2024
Centre Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Centre Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024- The Centre government notified Monday the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 (CAR), in accordance with the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), which aims to amend the laws governing citizenship in India.

The CAA helps persecuted religious minorities gain access to Indian citizenship but specifically excludes Muslim immigrants. The government also informed that the application procedure under the new rules will be entirely virtual, and a web portal will be provided.

Also Read- ELECTORAL BONDS CASE: SC dismisses SBI Appeal, Asks Bank to Comply by March 12.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and said that PM Modi has delivered on another commitment. He further said that these rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation.

The CAA provides a path to Indian citizenship for undocumented migrants belonging to six religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian) from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India before 2015. Critics argue that it discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the Constitution of India.

On Friday, India deported seven Rohingya immigrants to Myanmar for alleged illegal entry into India.

