Central Team Assesses Flood Damage in East Siang and Lower Siang

PASIGHAT- An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, conducted an extensive assessment of flood-affected areas in East Siang and Lower Siang districts on Wednesday to evaluate the scale of damage caused by the recent floods and assess the requirement for additional central assistance.

The team was led by Nishtha Tiwari, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and accompanied by Dani Salu, Secretary of the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the field assessment, the team inspected several flood-affected locations across the two districts, covering agricultural areas and critical public infrastructure.

The visit began at the integrated farm of Olik Tapok Taloh at Ledum village, where the team observed extensive damage to agricultural land and infrastructure.

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The IMCT subsequently inspected Rema Bridge under Korang Circle and Tene Bridge under Koyu Circle in Lower Siang district. The team also visited Remi Bridge in East Siang district to assess the impact of floodwaters on road connectivity and other critical infrastructure.

The inspection of the bridges formed a significant part of the assessment as damage to such infrastructure can affect connectivity between villages, disrupt the movement of essential supplies and complicate restoration efforts in flood-hit areas.

Officials from the district administration and concerned departments briefed the visiting team on the extent of the destruction, the restoration measures already undertaken and the immediate and long-term requirements for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The team also interacted with local residents, Panchayati Raj Institution members and affected farmers to gather first-hand information about the challenges faced by flood-hit communities.

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The interactions provided the central team with inputs on the impact of the floods on livelihoods, agriculture, local infrastructure and daily life, supplementing the technical assessments presented by government departments.

The assessment team was accompanied by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ruth Tabing Boko, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ruksin, administrative officers and representatives of various line departments.

PRI members, Gaon Burahs and other government officials were also present during the field visits.

According to officials, the visiting team appreciated the response of the district administration and line departments in carrying out rescue, relief and restoration operations despite adverse weather conditions.

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The IMCT said its observations and findings from the field inspection would be compiled into a detailed report for consideration by the Government of India.

The report is expected to contribute to the Centre’s evaluation of the requirement for additional financial assistance for relief, restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas.

The field assessment is an important part of the post-disaster evaluation process, as the extent of damage to agriculture, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure will influence the identification of immediate relief priorities and longer-term reconstruction requirements.

The visit also brought attention to the vulnerability of infrastructure and livelihoods in flood-prone areas of Arunachal Pradesh, where extreme weather events can severely affect connectivity and access to essential services.

The findings of the central team are now expected to be examined as part of the process for determining further assistance and measures required for recovery in the affected areas of East Siang and Lower Siang districts.